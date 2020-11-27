Doris Levy
River Vale - Doris Levy, 80, of River Vale, NJ, formerly of Englewood Cliffs, NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico to Ramon and Maria Henriquez. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Albert Levy. Devoted mother of Janice Parisi and her husband Vincent. Loving nani of Frankie and Bianca Parisi. Dear sister of Iris, Ismael and Gladys. She is predeceased by her brother Edwin. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, November 30 from 4-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Doris' life and faith will be held at Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Tuesday, December 1 at 10:30AM. Entombment will follow at Garden of Memories, Twp. of Washington, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com