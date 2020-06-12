Doris M. Bourhill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris M. Bourhill

Fair Lawn - Doris M. (Mayer) Bourhill, age 77, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Cleveland, OH, she was raised in Fair Lawn, residing there for 72 years. A woman of strong faith, Mrs. Bourhill was a founding member of the High Mountain Presbyterian Church in Franklin Lakes formerly the First Presbyterian Church in North Haledon where she served as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent as well as being a member of the choir and Women's Bible Study.

Prior to retiring, she was an accounting assistant for the Fair Lawn Board of Education for 41 years. After retirement, she spent many years traveling with her husband and close friends, Ed and Barbara De Young.

Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Bourhill. Loving and devoted mother of Alison Bourhill-Tumser and husband Keith Tumser. Cherished grandmother of Alisha Bourhill-Tumser. She also had many cousins and close friends.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Please continue to check the funeral home website for details. Donations in memory of Doris may be made to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved