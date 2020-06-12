Doris M. Bourhill
Fair Lawn - Doris M. (Mayer) Bourhill, age 77, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Cleveland, OH, she was raised in Fair Lawn, residing there for 72 years. A woman of strong faith, Mrs. Bourhill was a founding member of the High Mountain Presbyterian Church in Franklin Lakes formerly the First Presbyterian Church in North Haledon where she served as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent as well as being a member of the choir and Women's Bible Study.
Prior to retiring, she was an accounting assistant for the Fair Lawn Board of Education for 41 years. After retirement, she spent many years traveling with her husband and close friends, Ed and Barbara De Young.
Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Bourhill. Loving and devoted mother of Alison Bourhill-Tumser and husband Keith Tumser. Cherished grandmother of Alisha Bourhill-Tumser. She also had many cousins and close friends.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Please continue to check the funeral home website for details. Donations in memory of Doris may be made to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.