|
|
Doris M. Neumann
Hackensack, NJ -
Neumann, Doris M. (nee Wincey), 88, of Hackensack, NJ, passed away on April 11, 2020 at the Maywood Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Maywood, NJ. Doris is preceded in death by Richard Neumann, her beloved husband of 57 years. Doris was born on City Island, New York on August 5, 1931, to Ruth and Christopher Wincey. As a young girl growing up on City Island, she enjoyed the beach, swimming, academics and her many friends. At age 9, Doris received recognition from the police department for saving her family from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a gas leak. Doris attended Cathedral High School in NYC. After graduation, she was employed by a financial firm in the city until she met Rich Neumann. Doris and Rich were married on January 20, 1957. After marrying, they bought a home in Hackensack, NJ and raised their three sons. Doris was a parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Maywood, NJ, where she volunteered at the elementary school and later became active in Marriage Encounter and Cornerstone. Doris was an avid reader, dog lover, Cub Scout Den Mother, homemaker and terrific cook. She took great pride in taking care of her home and was wonderful at hosting Sunday and holiday dinners. Doris worked in the Maywood CourtHouse and was later employed by local businesses working with data management. Doris was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was happiest when surrounded by her family. She is survived by three sons and their wives, Eric and Ellen Neumann, Richard and Mary Neumann, and Gary and Kathy Neumann. She is survived by her ten grandchildren, Eric and his wife Nadia,, Matthew, Anthony, Emily, Christopher, Katie, Mary, Richard, Peter and Kerri. She is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Doris is predeceased by her brother, Christopher Wincey and sister, Eileen Tate.
Doris will be buried with her husband, Rich, at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. A celebration of her life will be held on a date to be determined. Visit www.trinkafaustini.com for online condolences.