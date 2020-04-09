|
Doris M. Schreib
East Rutherford - Doris M. Schreib (nee Lutz), 88, of East Rutherford for 60 years, passed away on April 9, 2020. Mrs. Schreib was a homemaker, she collected knick knacks, collected and traded postcards with people all over the country, was an avid Jet fan, enjoyed going to casinos, watching television especially Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and old westerns and doing things with her grandchildren. Doris was a very active member of the Carlstadt V.F.W. Post 3149 Ladies Auxiliary and District 2. She entered a Ladies Auxiliary Contest and won first place for writing the best newsletter in the state of NJ. Doris spent many hours visiting veterans nursing homes and hospitals. She was also a member of the Carlstadt First Presbyterian Church. Beloved wife of George Schreib, Jr. for 66 years. Loving mother of Karen Schaffert and husband Chris, Kim Baton and husband Joseph, Karl Schreib and wife Jen and the late Kurt Schreib. Cherished grandmother of Jillian, Kevin, Tristan and Rowan. Dear sister of the late Audrey Hensch. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cremation was private. Donations can be made in memory of Doris to 11th Hour Rescue, 861 Rt. 10 East, Randolph, NJ 07869. This dog and cat rescue organization was very dear to her heart. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.