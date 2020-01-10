|
|
Doris M. Tarrant
Fort Lee, NJ - Doris M. Tarrant of Fort Lee died January 8, 2020. She was born in Jersey City and raised in Ridgefield Park, the only child and cherished daughter of Richard and Adeline Tarrant. Her adventurous spirit was nurtured early in life. Her parents loved Broadway shows and took her to see Peter Pan when she was in 1st grade. She loved this exciting world and from then on went to see New York theater once a month with her parents. Her mother thought this was a bit of a luxury but her Father insisted it was a valuable cultural experience. Doris continued to go to the theater and the opera frequently until her passing. Doris was taught the virtues of hard work and thrift early on. By the time she was in 6th grade her mother had taught her how to sew all her own clothes and if it rained on a weekend she spent the time sewing because "you didn't waste time". Her sewing skills expanded to her making all sorts of home décor items. Doris took up the game of golf, a skill that became an asset in her future business career. After graduation from Katherine Gibbs, she landed a job as the secretary to the Chairman of U. S. Steel Company, his first female secretary. During this time she continued her education with evening courses at Columbia University. The death of her boss prompted a career change to selling financial services to Thrifts and small banks. This experience led her into a career in banking, a direction that was so successful that Doris became the first woman President and Chief Executive Officer of a Commercial Bank in New Jersey. Doris joined the United Jersey Bank organization, then headquartered in Hackensack and known as People's Trust in 1967 as a computer services sales representative. She moved rapidly through the ranks to Assistant Vice President in 1970 and to Vice President in 1971. In the late 70's as a spokesperson for American Bankers Association she travelled around the country appearing on live TV promoting "WOMEN'S FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE." She was active in the American Bankers Association. She served as Banking Advisor for the American Bankers Association making numerous radio and television appearances throughout the country. In 1973 Doris was named President and CEO of United Jersey Bank/Ridgewood. Ned Jesser, then the Chairman of the Board recognized her potential and told her he believed that she could do as good a job as a man. That was quite a daunting challenge but Doris took it on with her characteristic enthusiasm. Thinking "out of the box" seemed to come as second nature to her. Ridgewood bank customers still recall her many innovative marketing strategies that resulted in exceptional growth for the bank. For example, when new customers closed on a mortgage Doris watched for the moving in date and sent a bottle of champagne and two glasses to welcome the newcomers to the community. She became known for the personal attention she gave her customers and enjoyed considerable popularity in the community. Education was an ongoing interest in her life. She attended the American Institute of Banking and the ABA Commercial Lending School in Norman, Oklahoma. She was a "high profile" graduate from Katherine Gibbs, New York and served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of their Montclair New Jersey School. In 1984 Doris became Chairman, President and CEO of United Jersey Bank/Northwest, a $550 million bank headquartered in Dover, NJ. The bank enjoyed steady growth and superior operating results under her leadership. She was a board member of such organizations as the N.J. Film Commission, Morris County Community College, Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, United Way, Centenary College and the George Street Playhouse. An avid golfer into her 90's, Doris was the first woman admitted as a regular member at Ridgewood Country Club in 1974. Upon her retirement in 1992 Doris drove as a volunteer for the Red Cross of Bergen County and for Kurth Cottage at Valley Hospital. Doris had many loves in her colorful, adventurous life. One of her greatest was hot air ballooning which she discovered when she was near retirement. Nothing brought greater joy than the hours spent on trips aboard a hot air balloon, soaring over the Alps in Switzerland, the Loire Valley of France, the deserts of Turkey, castles in Austria, the Czech Republic and the ancient cities of Italy. She soon found camel rides in Egypt, safaris in Kenya. Doris also loved her annual golf trips to Bermuda and cruising on the Queen Mary. Doris was also very fond of French Poodles of which she had six throughout the years and is survived by Touché VI and will be sorely missed by friends too numerous to list. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fort Lee. As an expression of sympathy donations in Doris's memory may be made to Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, N.J. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.vanemburgh.com