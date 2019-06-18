Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Doris Mae (Johnson) Kinsella

Doris Mae (Johnson) Kinsella Obituary
Doris Mae Kinsella (nee Johnson) 86, of Moonachie formerly of Barnegat and North Bergen passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Before retiring, Doris was a secretary for Hackensack Imaging Center in Hackensack. She was a former Committeewoman and a Den Mother in North Bergen.

Beloved wife of the late Philip M. Kinsella, Jr. Devoted mother of Councilwoman Kathy Kinsella of Moonachie and Philip Kinsella, III of New York City. Dear sister of Ruth Martin and Blanche Sexton. Loving grandmother of Sean Jones, Ryan Jones and Ashley Kinsella.

Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, June 20th at 8:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church Little Ferry at 10 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Wednesday, June 19th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad 121 Moonachie Rd. Moonachie, NJ. 07074 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
