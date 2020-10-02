Doris Mary Serruto



Short Hills - Doris Mary Serruto, of Short Hills passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Doris was born in Newark, and has spent over 60 years in Short Hills raising her loving family. She attended Seton Hall University where she was a member of the Seton Junior League and the Delta Chi Beta sorority. It was at Seton Hall while attending a dance in the gymnasium where she met her beloved husband, Roy of almost 70 years. The night Roy and Doris met at that dance is a story never forgotten by their children, as Roy so often enjoyed sharing his memories of that night; describing how he spotted Doris from across the room wearing a "beautiful green dress" standing out amongst everyone around her. This was the start of a love story that created a family of 7 children, 18 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.



In addition to raising 7 children, Doris was active in the community volunteering for multiple organizations such as New Eyes for the Needy, Overlook Auxiliary Twigs, the Millburn School district, the Cub Scouts, and the Rolling Hills Garden Club, where she served as President. Doris was adept at both bridge and golf. She was a member of the Suburbanites and Drexel Bridge clubs for over 50 years as well as Rock Spring Golf Club in West Orange. In June of 2019 Doris along with Roy were recipients of the Millburn Township Citizenship Award, which is the highest honor in town bestowed to those who contribute their time and effort to the community. Although she enjoyed her work in the community, her favorite activity outside of her home was participating in her exercise classes with her dear friends at the Summit YMCA, an activity she enjoyed up to last year of her life.



She was a long time parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church in Short Hills as well as a regular attendee at the St. Barnabas Medical Center Chapel in Livingston.



Doris truly lived a full life. Her greatest joy was sharing her family's experiences with her husband Roy. She was affectionately called the " CEO" of the family as she was the one who encouraged her children and grandchildren to strive for the highest success. Doris was the unseen backbone of her family.



Doris was predeceased by her husband Roy, her two sons, Paul and Roy, and 4 sisters including her twin sister Frances Barnes who recently passed away this year. She is survived by her 5 children-John Serruto, Mark (Ellen) Serruto, Rose (Geoffrey) Twombly, Roger (Eva) Serruto and Doris Thomas, as well as 18 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Private funeral services were held on Saturday, October 3rd. Due to the pandemic, a limited mass was held on Sunday, October 4th at St. Rose of Lima Church, Short Hills.



In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Summit YMCA in Doris Serruto's name.









