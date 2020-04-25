Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris McGillick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris (David) McGillick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris (David) McGillick Obituary
McGillick, Doris (David), 92, passed away April 21, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ, Doris was married to Lawrence McGillick at St. Agnes Church in Paterson in 1950. She was a member of the Rosary Society at St. Theresa R.C. Church in the early 1950's. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to bake and crochet. She resided at Butler Senior Housing for twenty five years, where she was a member of the social committee, rosary group, and worked at the card and craft shop. She recently resided at the Health Center at Bloomingdale for the past year. Beloved mother of Patricia Pasquariello and her husband Robert of Ringwood, and a granddaughter Jennifer Winand and her husband David of Haskell. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Doris was interred in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson with her late husband Lawrence. Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -