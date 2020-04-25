|
|
McGillick, Doris (David), 92, passed away April 21, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ, Doris was married to Lawrence McGillick at St. Agnes Church in Paterson in 1950. She was a member of the Rosary Society at St. Theresa R.C. Church in the early 1950's. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to bake and crochet. She resided at Butler Senior Housing for twenty five years, where she was a member of the social committee, rosary group, and worked at the card and craft shop. She recently resided at the Health Center at Bloomingdale for the past year. Beloved mother of Patricia Pasquariello and her husband Robert of Ringwood, and a granddaughter Jennifer Winand and her husband David of Haskell. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Doris was interred in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson with her late husband Lawrence. Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale