Doris Moore
Glen Rock - Doris Moore, age 95, of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on December 8, 2019. She was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and lived in Detroit until 1944 when she met and married Geoffrey Moore, an airman with The Royal New Zealand Air Force stationed in London, Ontario, In 1945, Doris sailed on a British cargo ship to New Zealand as a WW II war bride. After a year in New Zealand, The Moores, along with Geoffrey's mother, relocated to Australia where Geoffrey, while attending The Sydney Conservatory of Music, pursued a very successful career in radio and theater performances. Mr. & Mrs. Moore returned to the USA in 1950.
Doris is predeceased by her husband of 63 years. After a 33 year career at Chase Bank in New York, Doris and Geoffrey, who was an employee of British Airways, retired at the same time in 1985. For the next 15 years they were actively involved with the Bergen Museum of Art & Science in Paramus as volunteers in various capacities. Subsequently, they served on the Kasshau Shell Committee in Ridgewood, NJ. During all those years, Geoffrey, who was a professional singer, entertained at nursing homes and clubs in the area.
Doris is survived by nieces Cheryl Berkesch and Leslie Kooiker, nephews Scott Styles and Robert Fredrickson, eleven grandnieces and grandnephews and great grandnieces, all of Michigan.
She attended St. Catherine's Church in Glen Rock, NJ.
At a private service, cremains to be interred with her husband's grave at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.
In memoriam, donations may be made in her name to FOWA Rescue, PO Box 3701, Wayne NJ 07470.
Doris was a lively, friendly woman who will be deeply missed by her family and numerous friends.