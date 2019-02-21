|
Doris P. Higgins
Lakewood - Doris P. Higgins (nee Woerz), age 82, of Lakewood, formerly of, Palisades Park, Queens, Brick and Secaucus, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019.
Born September 9, 1936 in West New York, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Pauline Woerz. She graduated from Memorial High School in West New York. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and arts and crafts, and had a love for animals her whole life. Doris worked as a keypunch operator for Consolidated Computer Corporation in NYC for many years.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Gregory Higgins, along with her 2 children from a previous marriage to Lawrence MacLean (deceased), Karen Sanchez (Eladio JR) and Paul MacLean (Colleen); 5 grandchildren; Christine Nicole Sanchez, Megan Watson, Jesse Sanchez, Casey Dasilva and Paul Thomas MacLean; and 2 great-grandsons; Nolan Matthew and Brody Paul; and many loving relatives and friends. Her second husband, Thomas Edwards, also predeceases Doris.
Visitation will be Saturday February 23rd from 2:00- 6:00 PM at Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home, 109 Pier Ave., Brick. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Doris' life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to National Geographic, c/o Development Office, 1145 17th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036.