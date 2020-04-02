Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Ft. Lee - Doris Reilly, 91, of Ft. Lee, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Devoted mother of Brian Reilly and Kathleen Morrow. Loving grandmother of John Morrow, Jr. and Jasmine Reilly. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Teaneck before moving to Ft. Lee in 1991. Before retiring, Doris worked as a cashier for the Bergen County Parks Commission, Leonia. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Arrangements by Becker Funeral Home, Westwood.

