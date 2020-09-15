Doris Samtak
North Haledon - Doris Arlene Samtak (Nee Quint), age 91 of North Haledon passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born and raised in Wyckoff, NJ she moved to North Haledon, and resided there for the past 60 years.
Following high school at St. Luke's of Waldwick, Doris graduated from St. Josephs Nursing School in Paterson, NJ, later working at St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson. She furthered her career moving to Preakness Hospital in Haledon and Wayne NJ, where she worked her way up to Nursing Supervisor and retired in 1997.
Doris met her beloved husband Frank in 1954 when he was her patient at St. Joseph's Hospital and has been happily married for 63 years.
Doris' devotion was always first and foremost to her family. She is survived by her loving and caring husband, Frank and two dear daughters; Karyn Mucks and husband Paul, and Kathy Lee and husband Robert, both of North Haledon. She was also cherished by her five grandchildren, Gregory and wife Jean, Ryan, Taylor, Rachel and Eric. Doris was predeceased by her sister Theresa Wacha and brother Albert Quint.
Doris's Catholic faith was very meaningful and instrumental on her outlook towards life. Both she and Frank faithfully attended mass at St. Elizabeth RC Church in Wyckoff, as well as Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church in Franklin Lakes.
Doris was a faithful member of the Golden Age Club (North Haledon) for 12 years, of which she served 10 years as secretary.
Friends may visit with the family at Vander Plaat Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Rd, Franklin Lakes, NJ Thursday September 17th 2020 from 4-7PM
A funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 18th beginning at 9AM at the funeral home directly followed by a Mass at St. Elizabeth RC Church in Wyckoff at 10AM. Interment will be at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting an expression of sympathy in Doris' name be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements were held by Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road Franklin Lakes, NJ ( www.vpmemorial.com )