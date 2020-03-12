|
Doris Sasadi
DeLand, FL - Doris Sasadi, 96, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in DeLand, FL. A lifetime resident of New Jersey before moving to Florida in 2012, Doris was born in Jersey City, grew up in Teaneck, and spent her married life in Ramsey. She married the late Stan Baker in 1945, with whom she had three children: Christine Baker Nelson (Len), Timothy Baker (Beverly), and Richard Baker (Linda). She was grandmother to eight and great-grandmother to three. A dedicated and creative mother and homemaker, Doris enjoyed sewing, decorating, entertaining, and gardening. She was also active in school and civic volunteer work. In 1972 Doris married John Sasadi, with whom she traveled to Europe, South America, Egypt, and Alaska in their 35 years of marriage. At the age of 60, Doris proudly received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and Sociology from Ramapo College. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9 - 11 AM with a service being conducted at 10:30 AM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Kindred Hospice, 1717 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite. 130, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.