Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Schlanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Schlanger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Schlanger Obituary
Doris Schlanger

Doris Schlanger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 96. She is survived by her son, Bob Schlanger of Boynton Beach, Florida and her daughter, Carol Morgenstern, of Lido Beach, New York as well as three grandchildren, Amanda Morgenstern, Ian Schlanger and Jared Morgenstern and their spouses, and three great grandchildren, Ellie Schlanger, Henry Schlanger and Sabine Morgenstern, all a source of endless love and enormous pride for her.

Doris was married for over 50 years to Sidney Schlanger who passed away in 1995. Doris was an active member and officer of the Sisterhood of Temple Beth Abraham of North Bergen, New Jersey where she worshiped with her family for most of her life. She worked in the accounts department of clothing manufacturer, Jonathan Logan, and retired from that organization.

Doris was an avid athlete and enjoyed swimming and tennis, and was able to participate in those sports well into her later years. She also was a fine card player and enjoyed canasta and bridge. As the years went by and her physical faculties diminished, Doris was able, through grit and determination, to maintain an active self sufficient life style until the very end. She was justly proud of that.

Doris never remarried after her beloved Sidney's death and passed away on the exact anniversary of his death, 25 years before.

Service Monday, February 3, 2020 at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ at 11AM

In lieu of flowers or other gifts donations may be made in her memory to

Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Inc., 191 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd, Old Bethpage, NY

The Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave, Rockville Center, NY

1-800-542-8733
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -