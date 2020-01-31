|
|
Doris Schlanger
Doris Schlanger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 96. She is survived by her son, Bob Schlanger of Boynton Beach, Florida and her daughter, Carol Morgenstern, of Lido Beach, New York as well as three grandchildren, Amanda Morgenstern, Ian Schlanger and Jared Morgenstern and their spouses, and three great grandchildren, Ellie Schlanger, Henry Schlanger and Sabine Morgenstern, all a source of endless love and enormous pride for her.
Doris was married for over 50 years to Sidney Schlanger who passed away in 1995. Doris was an active member and officer of the Sisterhood of Temple Beth Abraham of North Bergen, New Jersey where she worshiped with her family for most of her life. She worked in the accounts department of clothing manufacturer, Jonathan Logan, and retired from that organization.
Doris was an avid athlete and enjoyed swimming and tennis, and was able to participate in those sports well into her later years. She also was a fine card player and enjoyed canasta and bridge. As the years went by and her physical faculties diminished, Doris was able, through grit and determination, to maintain an active self sufficient life style until the very end. She was justly proud of that.
Doris never remarried after her beloved Sidney's death and passed away on the exact anniversary of his death, 25 years before.
Service Monday, February 3, 2020 at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ at 11AM
In lieu of flowers or other gifts donations may be made in her memory to
Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Inc., 191 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd, Old Bethpage, NY
The Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave, Rockville Center, NY
1-800-542-8733