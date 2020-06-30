Doris Shinn
Wayne - On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Doris Shinn of Wayne, NJ, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 86.
Doris was born on July 24, 1933 at home in Paterson, NJ to Joseph and Adele Perrotta. She graduated Eastside High School in 1951. Upon graduation, she worked as an Executive Secretary at Watson Flagg (later General Electric) until 1957. On August 30, 1955, she married Robert C. Shinn and were married for 53 years until his death in 2008. Together they raised two sons, Robert and Gary.
Doris returned to work in 1970 as a Secretary at St. Therese School in Paterson, where she worked until her retirement in 2007. She was also a parishioner of St. Therese R.C. Church
Doris had a passion for reading and doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy than being around with her family.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Robert. She is survived by her son Robert Joseph Sr. and his wife Nancy, Gary and his wife Donna, her devoted grandchildren Robert Joseph Jr and his wife Cindy, Michael Alperstein and his wife Jackie, Laurie Coletti and her husband Jim, and her great grandchildren Julianna and Parker Coletti, and Rylan Alperstein, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will privately celebrate a funeral mass at St. Anthony R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. Friends may visit with family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne, abiding within social distancing guidelines, on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Valley Hospital Foundation, https://www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org/give.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.