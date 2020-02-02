|
|
Doris (Tierney) Siemer
West Milford - Siemer, Doris (Tierney), 90, of West Milford on Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herman Siemer. Employed as a substitute teacher coordinator for the West Milford Board of Education. Surviving are three sons, Chris McCarthy, Corey and Collin Siemer and one daughter, Lorraine Stanton. Visitation on Monday, February 3 from 4 - 8 PM at Richards Funeral Home, West Milford. Funeral mass on Tuesday, 10 AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Hewitt. Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Oak Ridge, NJ. (richardsfuneralhome.com)