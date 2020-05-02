Doris V. Law
Wyckoff - Doris V. Law (nee Paddi), 91, of Wyckoff, formerly of Leonia, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 of complications due to coronavirus. Doris was born in Brooklyn in 1929 to John B. Paddi and Josephine (Sturzel). Doris received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Adelphi College and later went on to obtain a Master of Arts in Education from Montclair State College. Early in her career Doris worked as a chemist; she later became a chemistry teacher, ultimately retiring from Elizabeth Public Schools. Doris was an avid reader with an interest in science and philosophy attending summer courses at local colleges, Harvard, and Cambridge. A lifelong Catholic, she was active in the Newman Club in college and her local churches, including St. John the Evangelist parish in Leonia. Doris married Joseph J. Lotwis Jr. in 1951. They resided in The Bronx, and later in Pequannock, NJ, raising four children. After her first marriage ended, Doris was remarried to William (Bill) Law in 1976, residing in Leonia. Bill passed away in 1998. Doris will be missed by her children Michael Lotwis and his wife Diane of Wyckoff, Catherine Lotwis-Clinton and her husband Charles of Oradell, Stephen Lotwis and his wife Stephanie of Westlake Village, CA, Mark Lotwis and his wife Lisa Konwinski of Naples, FL, and stepson Ian Law and his wife Adrienne of Mount Pocono, PA. Doris was the grandmother of Cara Clinton Fakharzadeh (husband Dan), Chloe Lotwis, and Lola Lotwis, and great-grandmother to Charlie and Daisy Fakharzadeh. Doris is also survived by her sister Carole Rose Miller of Grass Valley, CA and her nephew Howard Miller and his wife Sandy, nephew Scott Miller, and nephew Jeff Miller and his wife Beth, all of CA. Doris will be laid to rest with her husband, Bill, at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. A celebration of her life will be held on a date to be determined. Services entrusted to the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave. Maywood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bergen County Center for Food Action (cfanj.org) where Doris volunteered for many years, or to the Christian Health Care Center (christianhealthcare.org/donate.)
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 4, 2020.