|
|
Doris Wittman Ruckle
Doris Wittman Ruckle, 94, died peacefully at the home of her daughter Susan, on March 25, 2020. She was born June 11, 1925. She was married for 44 years to George Albert Ruckle, who predeceased her in 1993. She lived in Tenafly, NJ, Mackeyville, PA, Hackensack, NJ, and Ormond Beach, FL. She is survived by her four daughters, Ann Ruckle Burnham (wife of Richard), of Lake Mary, FL, Susan Ruckle McCloskey, of Ponce Inlet, FL, Elaine Ruckle Farley (wife of George), of Westwood, MA, and Georgia Ruckle McCurdy, of Ormond Beach, FL. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Kate, Chrissy, Sarah, Amy, George, Bill, Lizzie and Luke, and her great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kellan, Alyssa, Jane, Amelia, and Joshua.
Doris was a member of the women's rowing team at Lasell College, Newton, MA, and worked for the U.S. Rubber Co. in Rockefeller Center, NYC, NY before her marriage to her high school sweetheart in 1949. She was a tennis player, bridge player, and then a golfer during her later years in PA. After moving to FL in 2004, she enjoyed being a member of the Guild and a Docent at the Casements, the winter home of J.D. Rockefeller in Ormond Beach, FL. She was called "The Matriarch" of the family and loved to host family beach vacations in Bethany Beach, DE and pool parties at the Ormond Heritage Condominium.
In accordance with Doris' wishes, there will be no funeral. Instead, the family will gather at the Brookside Cemetery in Englewood, N.J., for a private memorial and burial.
In her memory, we ask that you share a smile and a handshake or send an old-fashioned letter and a newspaper clipping to a friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Casements Guild, 25 Riverside Dr., Ormond Beach, FL 32176 or Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.