Dorothea C. (Galateria) Musacchio
Atlanta, GA - Dorothea C. (Galateria) Musacchio, 90 years old passed away on June 30, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
Dorothea Musacchio was born in the Bronx, NY to Fred and Camille Romagnoli on December 29, 1928. She was a graduate of; St. Barnabas' High School, the College of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Fordham University and Hunter College. She married Henry Galateria on July 11, 1953. She taught elementary school at the Miller School in Nanuet, NY for almost 35 years and was considered by her students and their parents to be one of their most memorable teachers, having a significant impact on their lives. As her students became parents, they often requested to have Mrs. Galateria teach their children as first graders, knowing full well that she would be sure to teach them how to read by the end of the year. To this day, we run into past students of hers that still have the report cards she thoughtfully wrote chronicling the progress of her students.
In 1991 she married Walter Musacchio of Brooklyn, NY. Dorothea and Walter had a wonderful 19 year marriage before his passing in 2010. They traveled extensively and enjoyed their love of learning and culture together.
Dorothea is preceded in death by her daughter Susan L. DeZaio and her husband Walter Musacchio and her brother Arthur Romagnoli.
She is survived by; her son John Galateria, daughter-in-law Donna Galateria, son-in-law Michael DeZaio, grand children Catherine, Hank and Jack Galateria, Alison and Eric DeZaio. Dorothea is also survived by step daughters Karen Musacchio and Andrea VanKoeverden and grandson James VanKoeverden.
Memorial Mass to be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Franklin Lakes, NJ on July 26th at 10 AM with a luncheon to follow at Indian Trail Club.
The Galateria family is setting up a fund in honor of Dorothea Musacchio at the Odyssey School of Baltimore, MD to benefit the children of military, police and fire service people.