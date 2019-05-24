|
Dorothea Grace Magrini
Saddle Brook - Dorothea "Dolly" Grace (Domnik) Magrini, age 92, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, she resided in Saddle Brook for 65 years. She was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook. A family orientated woman, Dorothea centered her life around her family who she loved immensely and enjoyed spending time with. She also enjoyed traveling and winters on Hutchinson Island, FL.
Beloved wife of the late Albert Magrini. Loving and devoted mother of Richard Magrini and wife Cynthia, Allen Magrini and wife Lette and Arthur Magrini and wife Donna. Cherished grandmother of Kristin Price and husband Brandon, Richard "RJ", Alaina, Andrew, Alec and Nicholas Magrini. Adored great-grandmother of Thomas Price. Dear sister of the late Charles Domnik, Miriam Feltz, Florence Hoeland, Margaret Shea, Rita Haas and Ruth Vetreno.
The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, May 27, 2019, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Funeral Mass is planned for Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 488 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512 or Mount Carmel Guild, 285 Magnolia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306 would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com