Dorothea Meloy
Richmond - Dorothea Meloy, (nee Niehaus), 95, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Oradell, NJ stepped into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 14, 2020. Before retiring, Dorothea served at Hackensack Christian Schools as a Pre-School Teacher. She was a member of The First Baptist Church, Hackensack, N.J., where she faithfully served as a Sunday School Teacher in Kindergarten, and a college student prayer partner. She also faithfully served with her husband Arthur as Young Peoples Sponsors in Juniors, and as Awana leaders in Sparks. Dorothea accepted Christ as her Savior from her sins, based on Jesus Christ's death on the cross, when she was a young adult. She had a love of teaching children, learning Biblical truths, and participating in the Word of Life ministries to introduce others to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Loving wife of the late Arthur Meloy for 71 years. Loving mother of Linda Meloy,MD of Richmond, VA, and Richard Meloy and his wife Bette. Dear sister of Herman Niehaus and family of Abilene, Texas.
Family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Hackensack, 15 Conklin Place, Hackensack, NJ. Interment at Cresthaven Memorial Park, Clifton, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Dorothea's memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 15 Conklin Place, Hackensack, N.J., 07601.
