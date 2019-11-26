Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Liturgy
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
51 Paramus Road
Paramus, NJ
Dumont - Dorothea Stylianou, age 89, (affectionately known as YiaYia) of Dumont, NJ entered into eternal life, Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Greece to the late Stavros and Panagiota Routzounis, she immigrated to the U.S. in the 1950s and was a Dumont resident for fifty-one years. Dorothea was a devoted and faithful parishioner of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, Paramus. She was the beloved wife for 65 years of Christakis Stylianou, devoted mother of Dr. Steven (Joann) Stylianos and Litza (Joseph) Richardson. She will be sadly missed by her cherished grandchildren, Alexandra (Kirk) Kelewae, Vanessa (Tim) Adams, Sophia Stylianos, Christopher (Christina) Richardson and Zachary Richardson, and her adored great-grandson, Nico Kelewae, and many loved ones in Greece.

Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. Trisagion Service 5 PM. Funeral Liturgy Monday, December 2, 2019, 10 AM at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 51 Paramus Road, Paramus. Please gather directly at the church at 9:45 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. As an expression of sympathy, the family request donations in Dorothea's name to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church.
