Dorothea T. Cotter
Fishkill, NY - Dorothea T. Cotter, 92, died March 15, 2020.
Daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Dunker) Hooper, she was born in Manhattan on September 5, 1927. On November 18, 1950 in the Bronx, she married Francis P. Cotter (NYPD) who predeceased her on October 9, 1977.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Patricia & Hans Schick, Moira & Edward DeSalvio, Robert & Kathleen Cotter, and Francis & Florence Cotter; her grandchildren, Robert & Laurie, Kevin & Kristen, Meaghan, Erin & Kevin, Edward, Cate, Collin, Patricia Rose, and Elizabeth; and her great-grandchildren, Ella, Nathan, Carter and Greta. She was also predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Carroll.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 11am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill, NY followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. A Memorial Service to celebrate Dorothea's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, NY 12524.
Donations may be made to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520.
