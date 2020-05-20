Dorothea Talucci
Dorothea Talucci

Midland Park - Dorothea E. Talucci, 94, formerly of Midland Park and West Milford, passed away on Monday May 18, 2020.

Dorothea graduated from St. Luke's Nursing School in Denver, Colorado and was a registered nurse for many years at Clara Maas and Mountainside Hospitals in Newark and Montclair respectively. She also spent many of her retired days as a volunteer for the Red Cross. Dorothea is survived by her children, Michael Talucci, Claudia Kretschman, her grandchildren, Gina, Angela, Lisa and Laurie, and her great grandchildren, Aubrianna, Addison, and Harrison.

She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Ralph M. Talucci, her sister, Gertrude Raver King, and parents, Theodore and Elizabeth Raver.

A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ringwood Ambulance Corps or West Milford Animal Shelter.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caggiano Memorial
62 Grove St.
Montclair, NJ 07042
(973) 744-6667
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
