Dorothea Talucci



Midland Park - Dorothea E. Talucci, 94, formerly of Midland Park and West Milford, passed away on Monday May 18, 2020.



Dorothea graduated from St. Luke's Nursing School in Denver, Colorado and was a registered nurse for many years at Clara Maas and Mountainside Hospitals in Newark and Montclair respectively. She also spent many of her retired days as a volunteer for the Red Cross. Dorothea is survived by her children, Michael Talucci, Claudia Kretschman, her grandchildren, Gina, Angela, Lisa and Laurie, and her great grandchildren, Aubrianna, Addison, and Harrison.



She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Ralph M. Talucci, her sister, Gertrude Raver King, and parents, Theodore and Elizabeth Raver.



A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ringwood Ambulance Corps or West Milford Animal Shelter.









