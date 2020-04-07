Resources
Dorothy A. Argo (nee Milza), 81, of Summerville, SC, formerly of Washington Township, NJ, passed away on March 30, 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of Anthony L. Argo, Sr. Devoted mother of Anthony, Jr. and Marc and their wives Joan and Gina. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Marc, Jr., Eric, Kelly, William and James. Dear sister of Kenneth Milza. Pre-deceased by beloved daughter Allison and husband Patrick Donohue, mother Mary Milza and brothers Ronald and Garry Milza. Funeral services private. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to .
