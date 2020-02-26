|
|
Dorothy A. Barrett
Pompton Lakes - Dorothy A. Barrett, 82, of Pompton Lakes, passed away on February 25, 2020.
The daughter of the late Louis and Ann Barnes, Dorothy had been a resident of Pompton Lakes for over 70 years. She worked as the school secretary for Pompton Lakes High School for over 27 years and was a member of the Pompton Lakes Alumni Association. Dorothy was a talented cross-stitcher, member of the Woman's Club, and a Queen Mother with the Red Hat Society.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Gerald; her sons, Donald and his wife Anne and Steven and his wife Beth; her daughter, Justine; her granddaughter, Allison and her husband Justin Florio; and her great grandson, Julian Florio.
Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 7 pm Sunday, March 1 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 9:30 am Monday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment will follow at the Pompton Reformed Cemetery. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory to Hospice of New Jersey would be greatly appreciated by her family.