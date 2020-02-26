Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Barrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Barrett Obituary
Dorothy A. Barrett

Pompton Lakes - Dorothy A. Barrett, 82, of Pompton Lakes, passed away on February 25, 2020.

The daughter of the late Louis and Ann Barnes, Dorothy had been a resident of Pompton Lakes for over 70 years. She worked as the school secretary for Pompton Lakes High School for over 27 years and was a member of the Pompton Lakes Alumni Association. Dorothy was a talented cross-stitcher, member of the Woman's Club, and a Queen Mother with the Red Hat Society.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Gerald; her sons, Donald and his wife Anne and Steven and his wife Beth; her daughter, Justine; her granddaughter, Allison and her husband Justin Florio; and her great grandson, Julian Florio.

Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 7 pm Sunday, March 1 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 9:30 am Monday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment will follow at the Pompton Reformed Cemetery. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory to Hospice of New Jersey would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -