Mahwah - Dorothy Ann Cooper (nee Lougheed), 80, a resident of Mahwah, NJ for over 50 years, formerly of Wayne, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born August of 1939 in Montclair, NJ. Dorothy was pre-deceased by her dear husband James W. Cooper also of Mahwah, originally of Midland Park. She is survived by her loving daughters and grandchildren. Dorothy was the dear mother of Diane M. Sudo and Susan Latchford along with her husband Thomas. She was the adored grandmother of Rebecca Latchford Klinicki, Jennifer Latchford, James Sudo and Jillian Sudo. She was the beloved sister of Craig Lougheed and pre-deceased by her brother Robert Lougheed. Dorothy was a faithful parishioner of Immaculate Conception RC Church in Mahwah. She was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband James at his business, Trescott Cooper Inc. which was located in Midland Park, NJ. Dorothy was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Seniors and the church choir. She also loved the Mahwah Senior Center and all its members. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made in Dorothy's memory to the Christian Health Care Center, Courtyard Residence, 301 Sicomac Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.