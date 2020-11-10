Dorothy A. "Dot" Holmes
Weatherly, PA - Holmes, Dorothy A. "DOT" (nee Holzberger), 85, of Weatherly, PA formerly of Ramsey, NJ died peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazelton, PA. Beloved wife of 47 years to the late Wesley (2005). Loving mother of Cheryl and her husband Glen Ruocco and Allen. Cherished grandmother of Nicole. Devoted cousin of Walt Worrall. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy better known as Dot to family and friends was a long-time resident of Ramsey. Dot was involved with the Lutheran Braille Workers at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Ramsey where she was a lifelong member. She was always welcoming people in her life with a smile on her face. A very caring person to everyone she knew.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 12th at 11:00 AM at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 55 Wyckoff Avenue. An Inurnment will follow at 1:00 PM at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made in Dot's name to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, www.redeemerramsey.org
