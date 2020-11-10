1/
Dorothy A. "Dot" Holmes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. "Dot" Holmes

Weatherly, PA - Holmes, Dorothy A. "DOT" (nee Holzberger), 85, of Weatherly, PA formerly of Ramsey, NJ died peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazelton, PA. Beloved wife of 47 years to the late Wesley (2005). Loving mother of Cheryl and her husband Glen Ruocco and Allen. Cherished grandmother of Nicole. Devoted cousin of Walt Worrall. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy better known as Dot to family and friends was a long-time resident of Ramsey. Dot was involved with the Lutheran Braille Workers at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Ramsey where she was a lifelong member. She was always welcoming people in her life with a smile on her face. A very caring person to everyone she knew.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 12th at 11:00 AM at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 55 Wyckoff Avenue. An Inurnment will follow at 1:00 PM at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made in Dot's name to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, www.redeemerramsey.org

Professional Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Manke Memorial. Please visit Dot's Tribute page at www.mankememorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manke Memorial
351 Fifth Avenue
Paterson, NJ 07514
973-910-1554
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Manke Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved