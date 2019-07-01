Services
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
(201) 262-5050
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
River Edge, NJ
River Edge - Dorothy A. Mikolajczyk (née Drogalis), age 96, of River Edge, NJ entered into eternal life Friday, June 28, 2019, at Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Mikolajczyk, devoted mother of Michael Mikolajczyk and Mark (Darlene) Mikolajczyk, and Marie (Al) Vesselli, loving sister of the late Rita O'Brien and the late John Drogalis. She will be sadly missed by her cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Kyle and Colton. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 9:30 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Entombment Garden of Memories, Township of Washington. Visiting Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 2-5 & 7-9 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge; www.beaugardmcknight.com.
