Dorothy A. Tomza (nee Pawlowski)
Bogota - age 79, formerly of Ridgefield Park passed away surrounded by her family on May 27, 2020. She retired as a clerk after 25 years from Bergen County Division of Senior Services. Dorothy was a parishioner of St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park. She often stated "I am a millionaire six times over" for the love of her six grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Devoted mother to Melissa Tomza, Linda Tomza, Dana Tomza, Sandra Vitulano and her husband Tommy, Stanley Tomza, Jr. and Joseph Tomza. Loving grandmother to Courtney, Ryan, Dylan, Alyssa, Hayden and Matthew. Dear sister to Edmund Pawlowski, Ellen Davisowski, Frank Pawlowski and Vicky McVicar. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery are private. If desired donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory. Vorheesingwersen.com
Bogota - age 79, formerly of Ridgefield Park passed away surrounded by her family on May 27, 2020. She retired as a clerk after 25 years from Bergen County Division of Senior Services. Dorothy was a parishioner of St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park. She often stated "I am a millionaire six times over" for the love of her six grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Devoted mother to Melissa Tomza, Linda Tomza, Dana Tomza, Sandra Vitulano and her husband Tommy, Stanley Tomza, Jr. and Joseph Tomza. Loving grandmother to Courtney, Ryan, Dylan, Alyssa, Hayden and Matthew. Dear sister to Edmund Pawlowski, Ellen Davisowski, Frank Pawlowski and Vicky McVicar. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery are private. If desired donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory. Vorheesingwersen.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.