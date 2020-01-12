|
|
Dorothy "Chickie" Adele Schrempp
River Vale - SCHREMPP, Dorothy "Chickie" Adele (Nee Burgdorfer) of River Vale was just shy of 91 when she passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by loving family and devoted friends. Beloved wife of Alvah (1996). Devoted mother of Deborah (William) Silverstein, Joann Wight (Douglas), and Karin (Rod) Shell. Dear sister of Jean (Bob) Lampert. Loving Grandmother of Jenna (Warren), Matthew, Hannah, Jared, Laura, Laila, and Adam. Born in Englewood, Chickie lived in Demarest before moving to River Vale in 1960. She began her career as a secretary in the mortgage department at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in New York City before spending the most rewarding years of her life raising her family. Later in life, she tended to her grandchildren and later proudly served as the Treasurer for the River Vale senior citizen group.
During her final days, Chickie expressed gratitude that she had a long beautiful blessed life filled with amazing memories and love. Her greatest joy was spending time with her loved ones during annual vacations to OBX as she loved putting her toes in the sand.
The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday, from 5 - 8 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A funeral mass will be served on Wednesday at 11am at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Park Ridge, followed by an entombment at Garden of Memories, Township of Washington. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Healthcare Center, Wyckoff.
