Dorothy Alice Gerbino
North Bergen - Dorothy Alice Gerbino passed away peacefully Friday, April 17th. Born and raised in Jersey City, she lived most of her life in North Bergen before settling in Little Ferry. The last of the 5 children of Patrick and Dorothy Cullen, Dorothy was the proprietor of Basic Embroidery in North Bergen for many years. She was predeceased by her late husband Louis in 1981. Dorothy is survived by her loving daughters Louan Robin Johns and her husband George and Gayle Gerbino. She was predeceased by her sisters Margaret and Patricia and her brothers Joseph and Patrick. Dorothy was the devoted grandmother of Louis and Matthew Johns. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest with her late husband Louis Gerbino in Flower Hill Cemetery, North Bergen. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com