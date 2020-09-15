Dorothy Anne Gangi



Clifton - Dorothy Anne (Thomsen) Gangi, 87, of Clifton, NJ, formerly of Passaic, NJ, passed away on September 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Born September 21, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, Mrs. Gangi was raised there before moving to Passaic after her marriage to Nicholas Gangi and lived there for most of her life before moving to Clifton in 1998.



She was employed at Viking Penguin USA in the East Rutherford, NJ Facility as Director of Human Resources and retired after thirty years of service. She graduated from Saint Joseph's High School in Brooklyn, NY in 1945 as a member of the Leo Honor Society. Mrs. Gangi was an active member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish CYO Program serving as Secretary and Treasurer while her children attended the parish school and later became a parishioner of Saint Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton.



Mrs. Gangi was predeceased by her husband of sixty-two years Nicholas Gangi; her parents, Theodor and Mary (nee Keenan) Thomsen from Odense, Denmark and Glasgow, Scotland respectively, by two sisters; Mary Baio and Christine Carona; and three brothers; Theodor, Kenneth, and Victor Thompson.



She is survived by her two sons; Thomas Gangi and his wife Patricia of West Milford, NJ and William Gangi and his wife Michelle, of Allendale NJ, and three grandchildren; Rebecca Marie Gangi Zuks, Esq. and her husband Artjoms Zuks, Nicholas William and Christopher Matthew.



A private viewing for the immediate family will be held under the direction of the Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, 797 Valley Road Clifton and entombment to followed at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Salesian Sisters, C/O Sister Mary Rinaldi, 655 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ 07508-2397 would be appreciated.









