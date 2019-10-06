|
|
Dorothy Anne Kreb
North Haledon - Kreb, Dorothy Anne, nee Weber, age 94, of North Haledon, on Friday October 4, 2019. Born in Hasbrouck Heights to Harry and Amelia (Herzog) Weber, Dorothy had lived in Hawthorne and Ramsey before moving to North Haledon in 2015. She worked at Macy's in Paramus and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glen Rock. She was a former member of the Wyckoff Garden Club. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Kreb (1980). Loving mother of Claudia Gentner and her husband Ken of North Haledon and Karen Hadeler and her husband Peter of Ramsey. Dear grandmother of Andrew Hadeler and Deven Hadeler. Dearest sister of Robert Weber of Fredon, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit on Tuesday from 3:00 - 6:00pm. The family would appreciate memorial donations to the ASPCA, ATTN: Small Dogs, 424 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128, or to . (browningforshay.com)