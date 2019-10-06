Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Avenue
Hawthorne, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Avenue
Hawthorne, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kreb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Anne Kreb


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Anne Kreb Obituary
Dorothy Anne Kreb

North Haledon - Kreb, Dorothy Anne, nee Weber, age 94, of North Haledon, on Friday October 4, 2019. Born in Hasbrouck Heights to Harry and Amelia (Herzog) Weber, Dorothy had lived in Hawthorne and Ramsey before moving to North Haledon in 2015. She worked at Macy's in Paramus and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glen Rock. She was a former member of the Wyckoff Garden Club. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Kreb (1980). Loving mother of Claudia Gentner and her husband Ken of North Haledon and Karen Hadeler and her husband Peter of Ramsey. Dear grandmother of Andrew Hadeler and Deven Hadeler. Dearest sister of Robert Weber of Fredon, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit on Tuesday from 3:00 - 6:00pm. The family would appreciate memorial donations to the ASPCA, ATTN: Small Dogs, 424 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128, or to . (browningforshay.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now