|
|
Dorothy Arlene Voorhis (nee Pfeiffer) of Westwood passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James C. "Jake" Voorhis. Devoted mother of Arlene Phayre and her husband Billy, James and his late wife Gerry, Thomas and his wife Dianne, Andrew and his wife Maria, and Theresa Sambets. Dear sister of Gladys Pfeiffer and Janice Buzzeo. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9PM. Westwood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Service at 8PM. Funeral Liturgy on Wednesday 10:30AM at St. Andrew's Church, Westwood, NJ. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. Memorial gifts to , or the Westwood Fire Department, Ladies Auxiliary would be appreciated. Becker-funeralhome.com