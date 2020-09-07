1/1
Dorothy B. Mason
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy B. Mason

Paterson - Deaconess Dorothy B. Mason (Manning) "Dot", age 79, of Paterson, departed this life on August 27, 2020. Dorothy retired from Nabisco Kraft/ Mondelez. Dorothy was affectionately called "Dot" by her friends and family. She was a member of Gilmore Tabernacle Look & Live Ministries- Paterson, NJ.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ander and Mamie E. Manning, her son; Benjamin Mason Jr., and daughter; Doris Mason-Manning Davis.

"Dot" leaves precious memories to her husband Benjamin L. Mason Sr., sons; John Manning (Vernita), and Pierre L. Mason- Warren, daughters; Genetria Mason- Grant (Kenneth), Hakima L. Mason, Parris Mason, and Felicia Mason, 1 brother; James Ray Manning, 10 grandchildren, 10 great- great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends

braggfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved