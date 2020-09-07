Dorothy B. MasonPaterson - Deaconess Dorothy B. Mason (Manning) "Dot", age 79, of Paterson, departed this life on August 27, 2020. Dorothy retired from Nabisco Kraft/ Mondelez. Dorothy was affectionately called "Dot" by her friends and family. She was a member of Gilmore Tabernacle Look & Live Ministries- Paterson, NJ.She was predeceased by her parents, Ander and Mamie E. Manning, her son; Benjamin Mason Jr., and daughter; Doris Mason-Manning Davis."Dot" leaves precious memories to her husband Benjamin L. Mason Sr., sons; John Manning (Vernita), and Pierre L. Mason- Warren, daughters; Genetria Mason- Grant (Kenneth), Hakima L. Mason, Parris Mason, and Felicia Mason, 1 brother; James Ray Manning, 10 grandchildren, 10 great- great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends