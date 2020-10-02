Dorothy Bagley
Rochelle Park - Bagley, Dorothy, (nee Holm), 94, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park, NJ, 07662.
Cherished wife of the late Richard Bagley (2020 ). Loving mother of Michael Bagley and his wife Dorothy and Richard Bagley and his wife Maggie. Treasured grandmother of Dorothy, Melissa and her husband Chris, Katie and Tayler. Dear sister of Eileen Layden.
Do to the current circumstances all services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Ave. Paramus, NJ 07652
