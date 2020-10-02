1/
Dorothy Bagley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Bagley

Rochelle Park - Bagley, Dorothy, (nee Holm), 94, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park, NJ, 07662.

Cherished wife of the late Richard Bagley (2020 ). Loving mother of Michael Bagley and his wife Dorothy and Richard Bagley and his wife Maggie. Treasured grandmother of Dorothy, Melissa and her husband Chris, Katie and Tayler. Dear sister of Eileen Layden.

Do to the current circumstances all services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Ave. Paramus, NJ 07652

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved