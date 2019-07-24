|
|
Dorothy Blair
North Haledon - Dorothy Blair, 87, of North Haledon, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Somerville, MA, she lived in Waldwick before moving to North Haledon. Dorothy was a member of the Waldwick United Methodist church since 1957. Dorothy is survived by her son Gregory and his wife Peggy, her 3 grandchildren Adam, Shannon, and Jillian, her 3 great grandchildren Rosie, James, and Meadow and her brother Robert. She was predeceased by her husband James A. Blair Jr. and her daughter Cheryl. The family will receive friends on Saturday 2 to 6 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to the Waldwick United Methodist Church, 25 Franklin Tpk, Waldwick, NJ 07463.