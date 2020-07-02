Dorothy (Hughes) BoyleClifton - Boyle, Dorothy (Hughes), 95 of Clifton, passed away on July 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Boyle. Loving mother to Robert Boyle of Clifton, Stephanie Leon of Clifton, and Carol Ann Butler of Passaic. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alyssa-Ray Leon Bouman, Steel James Leon and ten other grandchildren, thirty two great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.Dorothy was born in Passaic and lived in Clifton for most of her life. She was a professional singer and drummer with The Dottie Boyle Trio Country Western Band for 50 years.Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton.