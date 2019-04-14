|
Dorothy C. Burnett
Montgomery Twp - Dorothy C. Burnett, 94, of Montgomery, wife of late Wallace P. Burnett, Jr. of Wayne, passed April 2, 2019. Dot was a registered nurse at Overlook Hospital in Summit, Chilton Hospital in Pequannock and Llanfair Care & Rehab Center in Wayne. She was a member of
Packanack Community Church, Wayne, the Wayne First Aid Squad and Montgomery Senior Center. Surviving are 4 children, Sharon Contuzzi of Montgomery, James of Carrollton KY, Peggy Raposa of Coventry RI and Andrew of Galloway; a sister, Ruth Gunsel of Hillsborough; 7 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Private service. More info at www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please give to the American Red Cross.