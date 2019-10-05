|
Westwood - Dorothy C. Guadagno, 86, of Westwood, NJ, formerly of Fort Lee, NJ, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born in Hillsdale, NJ to John and Mary McCabe. Beloved wife of the late Emil A. Guadagno. Devoted mother of Emil Guadagno and Mary Jo Guadagno. Loving grandmother of Chelsea Guadagno, Madison Guadagno, Angelena Guadagno and her husband Stephen Belmont. Loving sister of Helen McNamara and Richard McCabe. She is predeceased by her sister, Edith Radawich and her brother, Eugene McCabe. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, October 6 from 4-7PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Dorothy's life and faith will be held at Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Monday, October 7 at 10AM. Becker-funeralhome.com