Dorothy C. Sedita (Williams)
October 9, 1943 -
July 29, 2020
Dorothy C. Sedita (Williams) of Tampa, FL, formerly of Venice, FL and Wood-Ridge, NJ, passed away July 29, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her husband Thomas, sons Scott (Lisa) and Michael (Courtney), grandchildren Brian Jr. and Katie. She was predeceased by her son Brian. A small celebration of life will be held Friday August 7th, 2020 at Toale Brothers Ewing Funeral Home located at 140 East Venice Avenue, Venice, FL from 12-2 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com
.