Dorothy Carroll
Rochelle Park - Dorothy, "Dot" (nee Mockel), 87, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Teaneck, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Cherished wife of Richard Carroll (2007). Loving mother of Todd Carroll and his wife Lois of Raleigh, NC, Timothy Carroll and his wife Malou of Wantage, NJ, Dennis Carroll and his wife Maria of Pompton Lakes, NJ and Jill Schwab and her husband David of Culpeper, VA. Treasured grandmother of Benjamin, Evan, Jean Marie, Sarah, Matthew, Andrew, Daniel, Jonathan and Elizabeth and great-granddaughter, Cora.
Dorothy was first and foremost a mom. She loved, cared and provided for her family in every way that she knew how. Dorothy was born in Teaneck on July 11, 1932. A child of the depression and WWII, Dot went to Teaneck High, where she met the love of her life Richard. Together they raised three boys and one girl in their modest house in Rochelle Park. Dot was a member of the PTA where she served as corresponding secretary. Dorothy began her second career after the children were old enough to be on their own. She started out in an entry level position and soon rose to positions of responsibility, eventually becoming Human Resource Manager for the Bergen County Community Action Program and Passaic County Private Industrial Council where she was part of a team that put hard to place individuals in meaningful employment and a meaningful life. Dorothy enjoyed her retirement years, happily traveling to the national parks and the Caribbean with Rich.
Family will receive friends on Monday July 29, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday July 30, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
In lieu of flowers donations to the is greatly appreciated.
