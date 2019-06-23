|
Dorothy Catherine Mangano
Closter - MANGANO, Dorothy Catherine (nee Menzel) of Closter, passed away on June 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of Dominic. Devoted mother of Karen Hogdahl (David), Joseph Mangano, Kim Mangano (Brian), Kris Ann Bruno (Christopher), Kolette Weinberg (Michael) and Celeste Wanderlingh (Salvatore). Loving grandmother of Jennifer, David Jr., Kasey, Kevin, Miranda, Jason, Tyler, Alexandra, Salvatore and Dominic. Cherished great grandma of Emma, Aubrey, David III and Myla. Dorothy was an excellent wife and mother, who devoted her life to taking care of her family. She was also a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Closter. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly today, Sunday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Closter. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. In lieu of flowers, donations to Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corps (72 Ruckman Rd., Closter, NJ 07624) would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.