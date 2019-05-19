|
|
Dorothy Coburn Holt
Mechanicsburg, PA - Dorothy Coburn Holt, 102, of Mechanicsburg, PA, formerly of Maywood, NJ, died on Tuesday, May 14th surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Holt, she is survived by her sons Robert and his wife Marilyn, Wayne and his wife Janice, and her brother, Leonard Coburn. She has 3 grandchildren, Christine, Kevin, and Wendy as well as 5 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a proud Eastern Star Past Matron and District Deputy. Donations: Bethany Village Care Assurance Fund, 325 Wesley Drive, Development Office, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.