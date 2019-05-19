Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Coburn Holt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Coburn Holt Obituary
Dorothy Coburn Holt

Mechanicsburg, PA - Dorothy Coburn Holt, 102, of Mechanicsburg, PA, formerly of Maywood, NJ, died on Tuesday, May 14th surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Holt, she is survived by her sons Robert and his wife Marilyn, Wayne and his wife Janice, and her brother, Leonard Coburn. She has 3 grandchildren, Christine, Kevin, and Wendy as well as 5 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a proud Eastern Star Past Matron and District Deputy. Donations: Bethany Village Care Assurance Fund, 325 Wesley Drive, Development Office, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.