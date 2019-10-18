Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
Dorothy Coniglio

Dorothy Coniglio Obituary
Dorothy Coniglio

Garfield - CONIGLIO, Dorothy (nee Jacobs), age 91, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on October 17, 2019. Dorothy was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield, and a homemaker. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Angelo in 2005. She is survived by 4 loving children, Robert Coniglio and wife Judith, David Coniglio and wife Diane, Adam Coniglio, and Karen Coniglio-Lees and husband James, 5 grandchildren, Christine, Glenn Michael and wife Crystal, Nicole, Michael, and Matthew, a great-grandchild, Olivia, and her sister, Veronica "Ronnie" Cangialosi. Visiting Sunday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. The funeral is Monday, October 21, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Congilio family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
