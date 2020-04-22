|
|
Dorothy Davidson
Totowa - Dorothy (nee Suchorsky) Davidson, age 89, formerly of Little Falls, departed this life peacefully of natural causes at home on April 21, 2020. Born in Singac to the late Pelagia "Elsie" (nee Oresik) and Stephen Suchorsky. Predeceased by husband James Davidson, sisters Mary Dzama, Ann Newman-McGregor, Frances Suchorsky, Juliana Baker and brothers John Suchorsky and Michael Suchorsky. Dorothy lived most of her life in Little Falls where she raised her family. She worked for many years at Broadway Bank in Little Falls where she became Vice President before retiring. Cherished mother of Joan Strothers, Laurie Davidson, Marcia Davidson, Robyn Davidson-Swider and her husband John Swider Jr. Beloved grandmother ("Baba") of Danielle Strothers, Deanna Strothers, John Swider III and Paige Swider. Dear aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a life-long parishioner of St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox G.C. Church in Little Falls. Dorothy was respected and loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Services will be private. Arrangements by Bizub-Parker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. John the Baptist RO Church, 29 Weaver Street, Little Falls, NJ 07424. Send condolences to the family via the Tribute Wall at bizubparker.com.