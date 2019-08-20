Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
8:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Lodi - Dorothy De Crescenzo (nee Mobilio), 90, of Lodi, on August 19, 2019. Born in Lodi, she has been a lifelong resident. Before retiring she was a member of the I.L.G.W.U. #145, office worker for Becton Dickinson and Metpath. A member of the Lodi Seniors and AARP. She also was a parishioner of St Joseph R.C. Church and a volunteer of its food pantry. Predeceased by her parents Philip and Anna Mobilio. Devoted mother of her daughter Rosanne De Crescenzo and Don Fleischer. Loving grandmother of Charlene Agosta and husband Ty. Beloved fiancée of the late Ben Bariso. Dear sister of Marie Capizzi, Linda Mobilio, Phil Mobilio and the late Angie Accomando, Bart, Andrew and Anthony Mobilio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday 8:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:00 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1031 Route 22 West, Suite 203, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
