|
|
Dorothy E. Hofmann
Bogota - Dorothy (Dot) nee Esposito Hofmann of Bogota, NJ has passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 where she entered her Eternal Home. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY on Dec.4,1927, her life took a wonderful turn when she met a "certain Charlie Hofmann" at a Knight's of Columbus tea dance and as she once said," I would never sit alone in a dark corner again"! They joyfully wed in 1954 and shortly after had their first child, Mary Grace. Looking for "greener pastures" after living in Chelsea, NYC, they moved across the Hudson River to New Jersey, busily raising three more children; Charles Jr, Betty and Joe. Dot and Charlie soon discovered their forever parish, St. Anastasia's in Teaneck; instantly embracing the strong ties of the community, as Dot often called her "second family"! Upon being a vibrant parishioner there,her involvement was vast: The Bowery Mission, serving as Eucharistic Minister and frequent Lector, Lean on Me member, and connection with several Haitian and Filipino activities. Dot adored the quilting medium and successfully raffled off many for fundraising events. She was an active and loving member of the Diocese of Newark Cursillo community and St. Anastasia Cornerstone.Dot sponsored many men and women during their Cursillo as well!
In their earlier years, she adored years of basking in the sun at their Breezy Point "Hofmann Hideout" home. She also had a very successful party planning business with her dear friend Marna Gold, cleverly calling the company "Gold and Dot".It gave her plenty of practice to set up many church functions later on. Her joy was decorating tables for the Hospitality Hour after mass, but was disappointed when she couldn't keep up any more physically. She adored her four grandchildren, Charlie, Joseph, Michael and Kelly and daughter and son"in-loves" Donna and Phil.Dot welcomed fun-filled outings with them. She leaves behind many loving extended family members. Dot was known for her sharp mind,quick wit and loving, selfless nature.Positivity was her middle name, despite the obstacles she faced! We will miss this remarkable woman! In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Haiti Solidarity Network of the Northeast c/o Fr. Jack Martin 247 Bloomfield Ave. Caldwell NJ 07006 OR The Filipino Community, payable to St. Anastasia Church, 1095 Teaneck Rd. Teaneck, NJ 07666