Dorothy Edna KovacsNorwood - Dorothy Edna Kovacs, aged 93 years, eight months and twenty-two days, died on June 10, 2020 after a brief illness.Born October 18, 1926 to George W. Hunter and Mary Edna Eicher, the family moved from Mount Pleasant, PA to Ridgefield Park.After her high school graduation at the age of 16, she worked in the secretarial pool at Camp Shanks in Orangetown, NY. The Camp was the largest U.S. Army embarkation camp used during World War II. It was here that she met her future husband, Ernest J. Kovacs.Living in Dumont, NJ Dorothy worked for a film studio in Fort Lee NJ and for Arnold Constables in Hackensack, NJ before leaving the work place to become a full-time mother and housewife.Dorothy was very proud of her Scotch and German ancestral heritage, traveling back to Westmoreland County PA at the age of 90 to research the six Revolutionary War patriots her family had documented.She is survived by her children - Gail and husband Kevin Felici, Michael and Barbara and husband Kenneth Phillips; her niece and husband Maureen and Michael Kaplan, along with many grand-animals.Visitation at the Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale, NJ will be on Tuesday, July 14th from 5 PM to 8 PM. The burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that well wishers pass on her kindness and good will to their families, friends and strangers alike.